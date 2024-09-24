Previous
Meet the Pets by yaorenliu
Our photography friends spread between Auckland, Wellington(me), Nelson and Christchurch (Oxford) . After Akaroa, we went stayed at our friend's place in Oxford. Here are her two pets. Kudo the dog and Tika the cat.
