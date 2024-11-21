Previous
In a Hurry by yaorenliu
In a Hurry

21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Babs ace
Maybe he is late for his date
November 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and sense of motion! I hope the flowers survive and he makes it on time ;-)
November 21st, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love the sense of motion. Perfect title
November 21st, 2024  
julia ace
Hope he made it..
November 21st, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Obviously he's not hurrying to the Kathmandu sale, as he's going the wrong way...haha. Maybe his wife just had a baby & he's hurrying to see her with flowers. A great shot.
November 21st, 2024  
