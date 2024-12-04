Previous
Mayfly by yaorenliu
Photo 3675

Mayfly

So exciting to have found the mayfly in the garden. Last year, I got it after shedding the skin: https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2024-01-05
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a stunning close up with wonderful detail, I have never seen one before.
December 4th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
so amazing what you find in your garden!
December 4th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Another amazing shot.
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact