A very strange insect by yaorenliu
Photo 3676

A very strange insect

iNaturalist suggests that it is a longhorn beetle.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1007% complete

Diana ace
Amazing macro and detail of this alien looking critter!
December 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Macro magnificent!
December 5th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Amazing detail when you zoom in on him...the hairs on his face are incredible & his eyes, never seen eyes like that before. Brilliant capture
December 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
Amazing shot huge fav
December 5th, 2024  
