Yes, a Slug by yaorenliu
Photo 3677

Yes, a Slug

I like when its face revealed during the stretch.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1007% complete

eDorre ace
Wonderful capture!
December 6th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Looks like he's about to slide off! Fab capture of Mr Slug
December 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture!
December 6th, 2024  
