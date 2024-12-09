Previous
I said so by yaorenliu
I said so

Just try to prove my point.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Christina
A point well proved!
December 9th, 2024  
l.eggzy
I am amazed at all your shots so far....I think you're in your element taking shots of bugs :) Another fabulous capture, the details is just gobsmacking
December 9th, 2024  
Diana
How awesome, another great capture for your wonderful calendar. Are you taking these with a Raynox macro lens, the details are phenomenal.
December 9th, 2024  
Beverley
Utterly Awesomeness…
December 9th, 2024  
