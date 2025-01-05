Previous
Wellingtonians by yaorenliu
Photo 3707

Wellingtonians

5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
l.eggzy (Linda)
A rather chilled & relaxed scene
January 5th, 2025  
Christina
A game of 2 halves..... is that a homeless person sitting there (I have assumed so)
January 5th, 2025  
Babs
A picture of two seasons, summer clothes on the left and winter on the right. I do hope as Christine said that the chap on the step isn't homeless
January 5th, 2025  
Diana
Fabulous capture and scene, such opposites!
January 5th, 2025  
Yao RL
@christinav @onewing No, I don't think he is home less. Not often found one on this street.
January 5th, 2025  
Wylie
I like that you've included 2 very different scenes.
January 5th, 2025  
