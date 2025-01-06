Sign up
Photo 3708
Shivering Wellingtonians
This is our mid-summer, sooooo cold.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Diana
ace
Between swimsuits and heartbreaker hot chicken, such a fabulous street shot. They all seem to be very happy out there.
January 6th, 2025
Brigette
ace
That’s Welly for you!!!
January 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
How good is this. Apart from the chap inside picking his teeth nobody is on their phones. So good to see people talking
January 6th, 2025
