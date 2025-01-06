Previous
Shivering Wellingtonians by yaorenliu
Photo 3708

Shivering Wellingtonians

This is our mid-summer, sooooo cold.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1015% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Between swimsuits and heartbreaker hot chicken, such a fabulous street shot. They all seem to be very happy out there.
January 6th, 2025  
Brigette ace
That’s Welly for you!!!
January 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
How good is this. Apart from the chap inside picking his teeth nobody is on their phones. So good to see people talking
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact