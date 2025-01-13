Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3715
Wellingtonians - Most Lovely
Yes, it is 21st century, on 13th January 2025.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3833
photos
157
followers
95
following
1017% complete
View this month »
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chrissie
ace
Great candid shot
January 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful candid capture without cellphones! They seem to be students studying for exams ;-)
January 13th, 2025
moni kozi
I wonder what the difference is if they had phones. I don't mean intellectually, but in the relationship. Why would scrolling have been worse?
Don't get me wrong. I love this sight. And I love sitting with significant others, each immersed in a book.
January 13th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
@monikozi
interesting, but reading books are just better. I use my phone to read library books. No problems with phone, but I do worry that people read less in depth and put too much trust in social media that is often biased.
January 13th, 2025
kali
ace
my laptop was unavailable while i was redecorating my bedroom and i read books to relax it was great, dont know why i dont turn it off more often!
January 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Don't get me wrong. I love this sight. And I love sitting with significant others, each immersed in a book.