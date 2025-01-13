Previous
Wellingtonians - Most Lovely by yaorenliu
Photo 3715

Wellingtonians - Most Lovely

Yes, it is 21st century, on 13th January 2025.
13th January 2025

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1017% complete

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Great candid shot
January 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful candid capture without cellphones! They seem to be students studying for exams ;-)
January 13th, 2025  
moni kozi
I wonder what the difference is if they had phones. I don't mean intellectually, but in the relationship. Why would scrolling have been worse?
Don't get me wrong. I love this sight. And I love sitting with significant others, each immersed in a book.
January 13th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
@monikozi interesting, but reading books are just better. I use my phone to read library books. No problems with phone, but I do worry that people read less in depth and put too much trust in social media that is often biased.
January 13th, 2025  
kali ace
my laptop was unavailable while i was redecorating my bedroom and i read books to relax it was great, dont know why i dont turn it off more often!
January 13th, 2025  
