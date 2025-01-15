Sign up
Previous
Photo 3717
Wellingtonians - it is not a movie
So intense, I am feeling guilty and debating inside me if it is even ethical posting this. I hope it is a fraction of a moment then all smiles come after.
I just love the expression.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
6
5
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
Annie D
Fabulous candid - the topic of conversation may not be as intense as the expressions
January 15th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
It is a moment in time.
I understand your debating whether it's ethical to post it or not, but I'm glad that you did, it's a great story telling shot
January 15th, 2025
Vincent
Great photo, she has auch an expression in her eye. well captured.
Really also very much like the hand of the guy.
January 15th, 2025
Diana
A stunning story telling capture with a wonderful vibe and expression.
January 15th, 2025
Steve
yip - she doesnt look happy
January 15th, 2025
Babs
What a great candid shot. Her eyes look so sad
January 15th, 2025
