Wellingtonians - it is not a movie by yaorenliu
Photo 3717

Wellingtonians - it is not a movie

So intense, I am feeling guilty and debating inside me if it is even ethical posting this. I hope it is a fraction of a moment then all smiles come after.

I just love the expression.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Yao RL

Annie D ace
Fabulous candid - the topic of conversation may not be as intense as the expressions
January 15th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
It is a moment in time.
I understand your debating whether it's ethical to post it or not, but I'm glad that you did, it's a great story telling shot
January 15th, 2025  
Vincent ace
Great photo, she has auch an expression in her eye. well captured.

Really also very much like the hand of the guy.
January 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
A stunning story telling capture with a wonderful vibe and expression.
January 15th, 2025  
Steve ace
yip - she doesnt look happy
January 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great candid shot. Her eyes look so sad
January 15th, 2025  
