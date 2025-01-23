Sign up
Previous
Photo 3725
Wellingtonians + our 365er
so funny to have spotted
@helenw2
on the other side of the road doing her daily catch:
https://365project.org/helenw2/365/2025-01-23
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Helen Westerbeke
haha - got me fair and square! awesome to see you :-)
January 23rd, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
That is brilliant
January 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great capture and busy scene.
January 23rd, 2025
