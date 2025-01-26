Sign up
Previous
Photo 3728
Wellingtonian - Photographer
I envy his gears.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
5
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3846
photos
159
followers
96
following
1021% complete
View this month »
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
chikadnz
ace
I can see why! Great capture.
January 26th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Great capture. Wow, that is a cool looking camera hanging over his shoulder...looks a bit vintage?
January 26th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Looks like a very dedicated photographer. Nice shot too.
January 26th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Great gear. I love the camera on his shoulder
January 26th, 2025
Helen Westerbeke
amazing gear!
January 26th, 2025
