Previous
Wellingtonian - Photographer by yaorenliu
Photo 3728

Wellingtonian - Photographer

I envy his gears.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

chikadnz ace
I can see why! Great capture.
January 26th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Great capture. Wow, that is a cool looking camera hanging over his shoulder...looks a bit vintage?
January 26th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Looks like a very dedicated photographer. Nice shot too.
January 26th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Great gear. I love the camera on his shoulder
January 26th, 2025  
Helen Westerbeke
amazing gear!
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact