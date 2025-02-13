Sign up
Photo 3746
Lunch Hour Crowd
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
3
1
Diana
ace
What a stunning capture, they all seem so happy, what did you say to them ;-)
You are on a roll with this fabulous technique Yao, I wish I knew which shutter speed you use to achieve it.
February 13th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, depending on the focal length, I got my 24 to 200, if I use 24mm, I will set around1/30, if I go 200mm, I can use 1/125. It also depends on my movement.
February 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture of movement in the sunshine…
February 13th, 2025
You are on a roll with this fabulous technique Yao, I wish I knew which shutter speed you use to achieve it.