Previous
Lunch Hour Crowd by yaorenliu
Photo 3746

Lunch Hour Crowd

13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1026% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a stunning capture, they all seem so happy, what did you say to them ;-)

You are on a roll with this fabulous technique Yao, I wish I knew which shutter speed you use to achieve it.
February 13th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, depending on the focal length, I got my 24 to 200, if I use 24mm, I will set around1/30, if I go 200mm, I can use 1/125. It also depends on my movement.
February 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture of movement in the sunshine…
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact