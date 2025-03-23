Previous
Number 32 by yaorenliu
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1036% complete

Diana ace
I love this wonderful colourful capture, such great shapes, textures and colours. My favourite sofar with such perfect symmetry and so much to see.

I am so fascinated by this that I enlarged it and saw that it is a restaurant with an entrance on the side! Did you go inside Yao?
March 23rd, 2025  
Christina ace
Some of the wooden panels don’t look to watertight but they certainly add interest to the shot!
March 23rd, 2025  
Dianne ace
A sweet house entrance.
March 23rd, 2025  
Yao RL ace
@ludwigsdiana not this time, but it is a nice place for dinner with Cuban flavors.
March 23rd, 2025  
Janice (chikadnz) ace
These are interesting buildings with lovely colours.
March 23rd, 2025  
