Previous
Photo 3784
Number 32
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
5
4
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3902
photos
160
followers
97
following
1036% complete
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love this wonderful colourful capture, such great shapes, textures and colours. My favourite sofar with such perfect symmetry and so much to see.
I am so fascinated by this that I enlarged it and saw that it is a restaurant with an entrance on the side! Did you go inside Yao?
March 23rd, 2025
Christina
ace
Some of the wooden panels don’t look to watertight but they certainly add interest to the shot!
March 23rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
A sweet house entrance.
March 23rd, 2025
Yao RL
ace
@ludwigsdiana
not this time, but it is a nice place for dinner with Cuban flavors.
March 23rd, 2025
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
These are interesting buildings with lovely colours.
March 23rd, 2025
I am so fascinated by this that I enlarged it and saw that it is a restaurant with an entrance on the side! Did you go inside Yao?