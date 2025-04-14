Previous
Blah

14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1042% complete

Beverley ace
Brilliant pov… fabulous sharp blue & cream contrast.
April 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Nothing blah about this one, fabulous perspective and capture.
April 14th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
@ludwigsdiana Just because I have not idea what that graffiti is about.
April 14th, 2025  
Wylie ace
great colour and shape contrasts.
April 14th, 2025  
