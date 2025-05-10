Sign up
Previous
Photo 3832
A lone sheep
10th May 2025
10th May 25
2
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3951
photos
161
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
10th May 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
A beautiful sheep looking at those giant whirly things… cluttering the beautiful countryside.
May 10th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Love it!
May 10th, 2025
