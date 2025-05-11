Previous
A little robin in Zealandia by yaorenliu
A little robin in Zealandia

Why they have to band the bird, four bands! I don't wearing rings, that is why I hate these bands.
Maybe the yellow one is a plaster? I just googled, sexing bands on the left leg are put on females and the right leg for males. No idea why this one has both? Well spotted and captured.
May 11th, 2025  
Hopefully its for a good cause.
May 11th, 2025  
