Previous
Photo 3833
A little robin in Zealandia
Why they have to band the bird, four bands! I don't wearing rings, that is why I hate these bands.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
2
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Diana
ace
Maybe the yellow one is a plaster? I just googled, sexing bands on the left leg are put on females and the right leg for males. No idea why this one has both? Well spotted and captured.
May 11th, 2025
Christina
ace
Hopefully its for a good cause.
May 11th, 2025
