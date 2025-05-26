Previous
Range of Emotions by yaorenliu
Range of Emotions

from an office window.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Suzanne ace
I found myself wondering about what was going on for the person putting these heads in the window. Interesting shot!
May 26th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Maybe he/she picks one to put on her desk each day - a warning to those around her! :)
May 26th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Someone's got a sense of humour!
May 26th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Rather entertaining
May 26th, 2025  
