Previous
Photo 3848
Range of Emotions
from an office window.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
4
3
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3967
photos
161
followers
96
following
1054% complete
View this month »
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
3847
3848
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th May 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
I found myself wondering about what was going on for the person putting these heads in the window. Interesting shot!
May 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Maybe he/she picks one to put on her desk each day - a warning to those around her! :)
May 26th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Someone's got a sense of humour!
May 26th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Rather entertaining
May 26th, 2025
