Too cute by yaorenliu
Too cute

I don't normally photograph children, but this is simply too cute to resist.

Ended up confusing myself, how the arm squeezed out of the window?
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
The joy in that little face is just too beautiful! The arm, well that looks a bit unusual, but the reflection is great!
May 31st, 2025  
I'm confused.. It looks ouchy..
May 31st, 2025  
@julzmaioro no scream at all. somehow there was a space that does not show in the photo.
May 31st, 2025  
Tricky shot. Well spotted.
May 31st, 2025  
It looks like it's getting squished!
May 31st, 2025  
