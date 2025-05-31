Sign up
Previous
Photo 3853
Too cute
I don't normally photograph children, but this is simply too cute to resist.
Ended up confusing myself, how the arm squeezed out of the window?
31st May 2025
31st May 25
5
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Views
7
7
Comments
5
5
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
31st May 2025 2:14pm
Diana
ace
The joy in that little face is just too beautiful! The arm, well that looks a bit unusual, but the reflection is great!
May 31st, 2025
julia
ace
I'm confused.. It looks ouchy..
May 31st, 2025
Yao RL
ace
@julzmaioro
no scream at all. somehow there was a space that does not show in the photo.
May 31st, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Tricky shot. Well spotted.
May 31st, 2025
Christina
ace
It looks like it's getting squished!
May 31st, 2025
