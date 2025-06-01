Sign up
Previous
Photo 3854
Weird June
This month I will shoot things that I have never considered to photograph.
This is a tear from a cardboard box.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
0
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
3973
photos
160
followers
95
following
1055% complete
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st June 2025 2:18pm
eDorre
ace
What a great theme! I'm looking forward to seeing your shots
June 1st, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Almost alive
June 1st, 2025
