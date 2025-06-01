Previous
Weird June by yaorenliu
Weird June

This month I will shoot things that I have never considered to photograph.

This is a tear from a cardboard box.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
eDorre ace
What a great theme! I'm looking forward to seeing your shots
June 1st, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Almost alive
June 1st, 2025  
