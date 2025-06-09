Previous
Weird June - 9 by yaorenliu
Weird June - 9

A bigger "Spinner" comparing with yesterday's shot. I was in awe looking at it, working like a huge Dinosaur eating the concrete.
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Gillian Brown ace
It does look like a dinosaur!
June 9th, 2025  
Christina ace
More dinosaurs!!
June 9th, 2025  
Annie D ace
wow! definitely a mechanical dino :)
June 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
So well captured, it looks amazing!
June 9th, 2025  
