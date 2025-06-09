Sign up
Previous
Photo 3862
Weird June - 9
A bigger "Spinner" comparing with yesterday's shot. I was in awe looking at it, working like a huge Dinosaur eating the concrete.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
4
2
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3981
photos
160
followers
95
following
1058% complete
View this month »
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
9th June 2025 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Gillian Brown
ace
It does look like a dinosaur!
June 9th, 2025
Christina
ace
More dinosaurs!!
June 9th, 2025
Annie D
ace
wow! definitely a mechanical dino :)
June 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
So well captured, it looks amazing!
June 9th, 2025
