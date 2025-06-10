Previous
Weird June - 10 by yaorenliu
Photo 3863

Weird June - 10

I see eyes and eyelashes from this bent and dead branch.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Helen Westerbeke
I see them!
June 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
How amazing this lookwell spotted and captured.
June 10th, 2025  
Christina ace
Yes I see them too
June 10th, 2025  
