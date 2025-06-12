Previous
Weird June - 12 by yaorenliu
Weird June - 12

The corner of the display TV at the exhibition Wellington. It shows the photos sourced from Hihiaua Cultural Centre in Whangārei, The photographs show from Māori perspectives on the past and their hopes for the future.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Yao RL

Such an interesting photo and display.
June 12th, 2025  
Super warm shades! Great capture… I bet the expo was fun…
June 12th, 2025  
Fascinating story telling image and narrative
June 12th, 2025  
