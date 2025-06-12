Sign up
Previous
Photo 3865
Weird June - 12
The corner of the display TV at the exhibition Wellington. It shows the photos sourced from Hihiaua Cultural Centre in Whangārei, The photographs show from Māori perspectives on the past and their hopes for the future.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
3
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3984
photos
159
followers
95
following
1058% complete
View this month »
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
12th June 2025 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such an interesting photo and display.
June 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super warm shades! Great capture… I bet the expo was fun…
June 12th, 2025
Brian
ace
Fascinating story telling image and narrative
June 12th, 2025
