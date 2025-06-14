Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3867
Weird June 14
Pumpkin seeds
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3986
photos
158
followers
94
following
1059% complete
View this month »
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th June 2025 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Great selective focus and bokeh. The middle one almost looks like a baby duck's head ;-)
June 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close