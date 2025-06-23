Previous
Very Weird June 23
Very Weird June 23

Because it is my first Monday of retirement, 50% excitement and 50% anxiety. I hope I can sorted out my daily routines soon.
Congratulations, it comes faster than you can imagine! Love how the branches seem to be moving in the wind.
June 23rd, 2025  
