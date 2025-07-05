Sign up
Photo 3877
volunteer
at the animal shelter at Upper Hutt.
Still trying to adjust to my retiring life. Big hole here to fill.
5th July 2025
kali
ace
Fantastic.
July 5th, 2025
Janice
ace
Nice environmental portrait.
July 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
You'll be amazed how fast you adjust.
July 5th, 2025
