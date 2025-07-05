Previous
volunteer by yaorenliu
Photo 3877

volunteer

at the animal shelter at Upper Hutt.

Still trying to adjust to my retiring life. Big hole here to fill.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
kali ace
Fantastic.
July 5th, 2025  
Janice ace
Nice environmental portrait.
July 5th, 2025  
Wylie ace
You'll be amazed how fast you adjust.
July 5th, 2025  
