Chamber Music Academy 2025 by yaorenliu
Photo 3878

Chamber Music Academy 2025

The most exciting time of the year, playing music for a week with fellow amateur musicians from the country and abroad.

I am playing 6 pieces music, two of them I love very much. If you are interested, here are the links (by professionals).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LbNwfiQ93I
I am playing the first movement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z50Ooqv1GFg
from my favorite Norwegian Chamber Orchestra.
9th July 2025

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu


Marloes
What instrument are you playing?
July 9th, 2025  
Marloes
Enjoy!🎶🎶
July 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae
I am going to access these addresses! Such a good scene!
July 9th, 2025  
Yao RL
@stimuloog cello
July 9th, 2025  
