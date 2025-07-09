Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3878
Chamber Music Academy 2025
The most exciting time of the year, playing music for a week with fellow amateur musicians from the country and abroad.
I am playing 6 pieces music, two of them I love very much. If you are interested, here are the links (by professionals).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LbNwfiQ93I
I am playing the first movement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z50Ooqv1GFg
from my favorite Norwegian Chamber Orchestra.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
4
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
9th July 2025 5:46pm
Marloes
ace
What instrument are you playing?
July 9th, 2025
Marloes
ace
Enjoy!🎶🎶
July 9th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I am going to access these addresses! Such a good scene!
July 9th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
@stimuloog
cello
July 9th, 2025
