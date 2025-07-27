Previous
Lunch Time by yaorenliu
Lunch Time

Spent a weekend away on a photography trip, the best photo is a PIG.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Domenico Dodaro ace
Nice guy! Great portrait
July 27th, 2025  
Janice ace
Excellent close up portrait of this character!
July 27th, 2025  
Dianne ace
This is so cute! Brilliant lighting too.
July 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous
July 27th, 2025  
