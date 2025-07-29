Previous
Silent Morning by yaorenliu
Silent Morning

and the pungent smells of death (may come from unfortunate newborn lambs)
Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Rob Z ace
Such a beautiful scene - unfortunately associated with a sad scenario.
July 29th, 2025  
Brian ace
Mesmerising image. Sad dours
July 29th, 2025  
Dianne ace
What a beautiful scene.
July 29th, 2025  
Domenico Dodaro ace
I can’t resolve whether the image and the words get perfectly along or fight....
July 29th, 2025  
