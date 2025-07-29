Sign up
Photo 3885
Silent Morning
and the pungent smells of death (may come from unfortunate newborn lambs)
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
4
4
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4004
photos
157
followers
93
following
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
27th July 2025 8:03am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Rob Z
ace
Such a beautiful scene - unfortunately associated with a sad scenario.
July 29th, 2025
Brian
ace
Mesmerising image. Sad dours
July 29th, 2025
Dianne
ace
What a beautiful scene.
July 29th, 2025
Domenico Dodaro
ace
I can’t resolve whether the image and the words get perfectly along or fight....
July 29th, 2025
