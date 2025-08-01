Sign up
Photo 3886
Lady at bus stop
One thing I am missing after the retirement is doing street photography. Had a binge taday while in town.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
1st August 2025 12:19pm
Brigette
ace
Very cool. I like how you have captured the exhaled smoke
August 1st, 2025
moni kozi
I love the tutu. The lady does have character.
August 1st, 2025
