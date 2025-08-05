Sign up
Photo 3887
Cake - Yum!
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
3
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4006
photos
157
followers
93
following
1064% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th August 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Helen Westerbeke
so good! love it
August 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and reflections, the cakes look delicious! Hope you bought a slice ;-)
August 5th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
That could be me admiring the skill and presentation! But that's all I would do!
August 5th, 2025
