Bush Tribe Family by yaorenliu
Bush Tribe Family

Found a really cool guide through the local café and went for a cultural trip. This family just lost one daughter two weeks ago to an elephant.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
