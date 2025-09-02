Previous
Next
Botswana Day 1 - 1 by yaorenliu
Photo 3898

Botswana Day 1 - 1

Starting my Botswana Travel Diary - sort of.

Arrived at Maun on 28 August from NZ via Sydney, Johannesburg. Quick shower and then walk to The Dusky Donkey Café (recommended) for a quick lunch.

The people in Maun are very colourful.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1069% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love this candid street capture!
September 12th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
Uh oh… she’s giving u the look 👀
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact