Photo 3900
Botswana Day 2 - 1
At The Duck Café, we found a private guide to bring up to local villages. We want to have a look at how local lives. The lady is making an exquisite little basket, that will take her 4 days to complete.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
2
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4023
photos
154
followers
90
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th August 2025 10:20pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Superb look into the culture there!
September 12th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
I don’t think they like being photographed 🫢
September 12th, 2025
