Botswana Day 2 - 1
Botswana Day 2 - 1

At The Duck Café, we found a private guide to bring up to local villages. We want to have a look at how local lives. The lady is making an exquisite little basket, that will take her 4 days to complete.
Yao RL

yaorenliu
Barb
Superb look into the culture there!
September 12th, 2025  
Call me Joe
I don't think they like being photographed 🫢
September 12th, 2025  
