Botswana Day 2 - 2 by yaorenliu
Botswana Day 2 - 2

These children belong to the bushmen tribe. We offered to give them a lift to home so they don't need to wait forever in the heat.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Annie D ace
Such a delightful image. Those beautiful children and that gorgeous smile :)
September 12th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌❤️🥰
September 12th, 2025  
