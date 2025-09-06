Previous
Botswana Day 2 - 3 by yaorenliu
Photo 3902

Botswana Day 2 - 3

Bushmen in Botswana has very poor living standard. Live in the bush with no fresh water and toilet. The lady is asking is stopping me taking photos as I have no local currency to pay them. I should have changed some local money.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Call me Joe ace
They love dogs,I guess..❤️
September 12th, 2025  
