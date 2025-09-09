Previous
Next
Botswana Day 3 by yaorenliu
Photo 3905

Botswana Day 3

Relaxing at the hotel, a lot of bird around to photograph, the evening light is beautiful. The hotel worked walked into their quarter while I was chasing a lizard.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact