Botswana Day 5 - 3 by yaorenliu
Photo 3911

Botswana Day 5 - 3

Saddleback stork captured a frog.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Diana ace
Brilliant capture and timing!
September 15th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Cool bird and wonderful catch of the moment
September 15th, 2025  
