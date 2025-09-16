Previous
Botswana Day 5 - 4 by yaorenliu
Photo 3912

Botswana Day 5 - 4

Botswana has highest population of elephants in Africa. The sounds of them passing in the water near the camp site at night were so soothing, put me into sleep peacefully.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1071% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
a most stunning capture of these beautiful ellies! It deserves to be framed and hung on a wall. I love the little one running away ;-)
September 16th, 2025  
julia ace
What a sight...
September 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Magnificent… you’ve really captured the feeling and energy of the moment. Beautiful photo! I like your words of them passing by in the water near the campsite … was soothing…and sent you to sleep.. SO Beautiful to see & read.
September 16th, 2025  
Annie D ace
What a wonderful experience :)
September 16th, 2025  
Christina ace
Love this family shot!
September 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact