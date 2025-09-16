Sign up
Photo 3912
Botswana Day 5 - 4
Botswana has highest population of elephants in Africa. The sounds of them passing in the water near the camp site at night were so soothing, put me into sleep peacefully.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Yao RL
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
31st August 2025 10:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
a most stunning capture of these beautiful ellies! It deserves to be framed and hung on a wall. I love the little one running away ;-)
September 16th, 2025
julia
ace
What a sight...
September 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Magnificent… you’ve really captured the feeling and energy of the moment. Beautiful photo! I like your words of them passing by in the water near the campsite … was soothing…and sent you to sleep.. SO Beautiful to see & read.
September 16th, 2025
Annie D
ace
What a wonderful experience :)
September 16th, 2025
Christina
ace
Love this family shot!
September 16th, 2025
