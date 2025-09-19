Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3915
Botswana Day 6 - 3
We are all obsessed of photography rollers to get the best flying position. I have to say that my camera just not up to the challenge, but still happy with a few shots.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4034
photos
153
followers
90
following
1072% complete
View this month »
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
1st September 2025 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
I think this is a great image!
September 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
You did a wonderful job of catching this beautiful bird!
September 19th, 2025
Christina
ace
Those colours are amazing.
September 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close