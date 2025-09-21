Sign up
Previous
Photo 3917
Botswana Day 6 - 5
When night falls, hippos make rumbling grunt that sounds like laughing at you in the nearby water. Lucky that they are herbivores, but still they are the number one killer in Botswana.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
5
5
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd September 2025 3:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful close up with fabulous details and beautiful light!
September 21st, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
What a mouth
September 21st, 2025
Christina
ace
Oh grandma what a big mouth you have :)
September 21st, 2025
Wylie
ace
this is a fabulous clear action shot.
September 21st, 2025
Dianne
ace
That's a scary view! But a great image.
September 21st, 2025
