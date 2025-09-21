Previous
Botswana Day 6 - 5 by yaorenliu
Botswana Day 6 - 5

When night falls, hippos make rumbling grunt that sounds like laughing at you in the nearby water. Lucky that they are herbivores, but still they are the number one killer in Botswana.
21st September 2025

Yao RL

Diana
Such a wonderful close up with fabulous details and beautiful light!
September 21st, 2025  
Boxplayer
What a mouth
September 21st, 2025  
Christina
Oh grandma what a big mouth you have :)
September 21st, 2025  
Wylie
this is a fabulous clear action shot.
September 21st, 2025  
Dianne
That's a scary view! But a great image.
September 21st, 2025  
