Previous
Photo 3918
Botswana Day 7 - 1
You can see the little birds are desperately trying to protect their nest, unfortunately, the storks got their eggs (the bottom photo)
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
2
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4037
photos
153
followers
90
following
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
Diana
ace
Such a great story telling triptych with beautiful shots. Mother Nature can be so cruel, but I suppose they all have to eat.
September 22nd, 2025
Linda E
ace
Oh no, but I guess that's nature. Lovely collage that tells the story
September 22nd, 2025
