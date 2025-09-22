Previous
Botswana Day 7 - 1 by yaorenliu
Photo 3918

Botswana Day 7 - 1

You can see the little birds are desperately trying to protect their nest, unfortunately, the storks got their eggs (the bottom photo)
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Diana ace
Such a great story telling triptych with beautiful shots. Mother Nature can be so cruel, but I suppose they all have to eat.
September 22nd, 2025  
Linda E ace
Oh no, but I guess that's nature. Lovely collage that tells the story
September 22nd, 2025  
