Botswana Day 9 - 1 by yaorenliu
Photo 3923

Botswana Day 9 - 1

We moved to a new camp site where lions are plenty. Male lions started to form a coalition.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Annie D ace
Gorgeous :)
September 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw I love the bottom one, so sweet.
September 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
So happy together - a wonderful shot!
September 27th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Just wonderful, I'm googling Botswana trips now!
September 27th, 2025  
