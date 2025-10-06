Previous
Botswana Day 11 - 5 by yaorenliu
Botswana Day 11 - 5

They are jumping so fast, I did not realise that there is a baby under the belly until I see the shot.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Linda E ace
Fabulous action capture of her jumping through the trees. Love the cute little baby
October 6th, 2025  
