Botswana Day 12 - 3 by yaorenliu
Photo 3935

Botswana Day 12 - 3

20 meters away from those wild dogs, this time, leopard has his kill secure on the tree (above his head). Came down, drank water, back up on a comfy branch, and had a nap happily
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
julia ace
Gosh you wouldn't know which way to look.. an amazing set.
October 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
Stunning collage, a photographer's dream to get shots like these!
October 9th, 2025  
