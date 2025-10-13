Sign up
Photo 3939
Botswana Day 13 - 2
We have seen a pack of 25 Wild Dogs - Even our guide is surprised.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
3
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4059
photos
152
followers
90
following
1079% complete
View this month »
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th September 2025 4:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I am not a friend of them ;-)
October 14th, 2025
Christina
ace
Wow - did you feel safe?
October 14th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
@christinav
I was not on foot, feeling perfectly safe.
October 14th, 2025
