Previous
Next
Botswana Day 13 - 2 by yaorenliu
Photo 3939

Botswana Day 13 - 2

We have seen a pack of 25 Wild Dogs - Even our guide is surprised.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1079% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I am not a friend of them ;-)
October 14th, 2025  
Christina ace
Wow - did you feel safe?
October 14th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
@christinav I was not on foot, feeling perfectly safe.
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact