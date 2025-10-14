Sign up
Previous
Photo 3940
Botswana Day 13 - 3
If you run, you are food, the red buck stood on her ground (luck, in the water), that saved her life.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
4
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4059
photos
152
followers
90
following
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and narrative!
October 14th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Fabulous!
October 14th, 2025
Christina
ace
Nature is not for the faint hearted!!
October 14th, 2025
*lynn
ace
Quite a capture!
October 14th, 2025
