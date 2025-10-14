Previous
Botswana Day 13 - 3 by yaorenliu
Botswana Day 13 - 3

If you run, you are food, the red buck stood on her ground (luck, in the water), that saved her life.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Yao RL

Diana
Amazing capture and narrative!
October 14th, 2025  
Annie D
Fabulous!
October 14th, 2025  
Christina
Nature is not for the faint hearted!!
October 14th, 2025  
*lynn
Quite a capture!
October 14th, 2025  
