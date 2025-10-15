Previous
Botswana Day 14 - 1 by yaorenliu
Botswana Day 14 - 1

Last Morning at the Delta, it is so peaceful. The animals and birds are co-habiting and sharing the land. Simply heaven.
Yao RL

Christina
That is until the predators come.....
October 15th, 2025  
Beverley
Harmony… I have soo enjoyed your amazing trip, your photos are heartwarming and truly perfect. Inspirational

I was thinking that you could do a presentation of your learnings & expedition and share them with the local children. Your photos truly are amazing.

October 15th, 2025  
Wylie
so wonderful!
October 15th, 2025  
