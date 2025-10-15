Sign up
Previous
Photo 3941
Botswana Day 14 - 1
Last Morning at the Delta, it is so peaceful. The animals and birds are co-habiting and sharing the land. Simply heaven.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
3
2
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4060
photos
152
followers
90
following
1079% complete
View this month »
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
Christina
ace
That is until the predators come.....
October 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Harmony… I have soo enjoyed your amazing trip, your photos are heartwarming and truly perfect. Inspirational
I was thinking that you could do a presentation of your learnings & expedition and share them with the local children. Your photos truly are amazing.
October 15th, 2025
Wylie
ace
so wonderful!
October 15th, 2025
