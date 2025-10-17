Botswana - The End

I guess it's time to say goodbye to Botswana — with 8,000 photos in tow. I'm trying to share some of the stories here. Thank you for viewing.



It was an incredible experience: living in a tent surrounded by wild animals, taking bucket showers with smoky hot water, and slipping into freshly washed and ironed clothes that smelled divine. I miss the nightly drinks by the fire, when the stories were shared, the delicious meals, and the friendly staff.

I'm grateful for the opportunities to be with our legendary guide, who knows every inch of the land and its creatures.