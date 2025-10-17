Previous
Botswana - The End by yaorenliu
Photo 3943

Botswana - The End

I guess it's time to say goodbye to Botswana — with 8,000 photos in tow. I'm trying to share some of the stories here. Thank you for viewing.

It was an incredible experience: living in a tent surrounded by wild animals, taking bucket showers with smoky hot water, and slipping into freshly washed and ironed clothes that smelled divine. I miss the nightly drinks by the fire, when the stories were shared, the delicious meals, and the friendly staff.
I'm grateful for the opportunities to be with our legendary guide, who knows every inch of the land and its creatures.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I want to see all the photos - Botswana is special!
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact