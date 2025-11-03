Previous
Beijing Girls by yaorenliu
Photo 3946

Beijing Girls

Lovely day at Beijing, Having lunch with my friend by the lake, cannot resist these two pretty girls.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Yao RL

Brian ace
Wow! Very fancy costumes! Well captured
November 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow it must take them ages to get dressed and do their hair and make up every morning.
November 4th, 2025  
Janice ace
Excellent street capture!
November 4th, 2025  
